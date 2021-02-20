Hung Thinh Corporation indefatigably contributes to community's development By Hoang Bao Hung Thinh Corporation donates VND50 billion for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to buy Covid-19 vaccines – PHOTOS: HUNG THINH CORPORATION HCMC – Hung Thinh Corporation has wholeheartedly contributed to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and supported the community after the pandemic broke out early last year. Contributions to the Covid-19 fight Hung Thinh Corporation has donated hundreds of billions of dong to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020, responding to the call of the Government and local authorities. Last year, the corporation was one of the grand pioneers in supporting communities affected by the pandemic. The corporation spent nearly VND50 billion to donate Covid-19 testing machines, mobile X-ray imaging machines and protective gear for frontline workers and provide necessities for doctors and nurses. In total, the corporation donated over VND200 billion for charitable programs, including supporting people affected by Covid-19, victims of floods and storms in the central region, poor farmers and the fund for poor people. The company's corporate social responsibility program further expands this year, as Hung Thinh Corporation has carried out many charitable programs costing hundreds of billions… Read full this story

