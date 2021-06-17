Each artefact from the Hương River for Dr Thái Kim Lan has a cultural and historical trait. Photo Phan Thanh Hải A museum of ancient pottery will open at the end of this year in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế. The museum will be filled with pieces collected by Vietnamese-born German Thái Kim Lan. Over the past 30 years, Lan, Ph.D, has gone out of her way to collect more than 7,000 artefacts fished out of the Hương (Perfume) River, with the dream of setting up a museum to display the items. "These artefacts reflect the history of the land,” said Lan. “They will tell stories enabling us to better understand the cultural and historical value of the land." The Hương River Museum is being set up at Lan’s ancestral temple on Nguyễn Phúc Nguyên Street, Hương Long Ward. Lan had the idea for the museum three years ago. She decided to set up the museum at the ancestral temple, turning this place into a cultural space that tells the story of the Hương River. “Everyone will contemplate the Hương River first, then go inside to view the artefacts. They will understand and cherish the culture and history of the river," she said. Over 30 years of collecting items from the water, she said that there isn’t… Read full this story

Huế to have new museum about the Hương River have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.