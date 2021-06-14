Hospitals tighten COVID preventive measures after 55 staff test positive after receiving 2 vaccine doses

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City has been locked down because 55 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương Gia Lộc HCM CITY — Hospitals in HCM City are strengthening preventive measures against COVID-19 after 55 employees, mostly in administrative departments, at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking at an online meeting on Monday, Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, head of the city’s Department of Health, said that 55 of 924 employees at the hospital had tested positive. All of these employees had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Most of the positive cases are employed in the IT and administrative departments. The hospital’s doctors and nurses have all tested negative for coronavirus. Test results show that the viral load of the positive cases was low, possibly because they had already received two doses of the vaccine. The staff who tested positive are healthy and are not in serious condition, and have no symptoms. A contagious-disease expert at the city Children's Hospital No 1, Trương Hữu Khanh, said: "No vaccine can protect 100 per cent against disease. So vaccines against COVID-19 are the same. Vaccinations will help keep COVID-19 patients from becoming seriously ill or even dying. And they will not be able to spread the germ to others strongly.” Vaccine efficacy Professor… Read full this story

