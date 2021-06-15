Health ministry wants to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout, administered doses reached 1.5m

A resident of Côn Đảo Island District off the coast of southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province was vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 12. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has sent a document to major epidemiological institutes urging them to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The document, dated on Monday, was sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institutes in HCM City and Nha Trang City, and the Tây Nguyên Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. According to the ministry, all localities and relevant units have received COVID-19 vaccines for the third phase of the vaccination programme and began inoculations. The third phase comprises Oxford/AstraZeneca doses, with 1,682,200 delivered from COVAX via UNICEF on May 16, and 288,000 delivered on May 25 as part of a deal for 30 million doses with AstraZeneca within 2021. AstraZeneca doses from COVAX and the order with the manufacturer also made up the primary supply of the first and second phase of inoculation drive in Việt Nam, which to date, still prioritises frontline workers and recently, workers in severe outbreaks connected to industrial zones in the two northern provinces of Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh. Bắc Ninh’s health authorities recently said all 150,000 doses allocated… Read full this story

