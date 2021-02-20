Health Ministry confirms 112 new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times A worker at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in HCMC is injected with the Covid-19 vaccine this morning. Vietnam's Covid-19 tally has risen to 12,620 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed 112 new Covid-19 cases, with 109 of them caused by local transmission and three imported, sending the country's total infections to 12,620 as of this afternoon, June 19. The domestic cases were detected in eight cities and provinces, including 64 in HCMC, 22 in Bac Giang, 14 in Bac Ninh, three in Long An, two in Hoa Binh, two in Nghe An, one in Lao Cai and one in Hanoi. The three imported cases were reported in Thanh Hoa, Ha Nam and Tay Ninh. They were quarantined right after returning to the country. The number of domestic infections has amounted to 9,376 since the fourth Covid-19 wave began on April 27. Vietnam has administered over 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccine shots so far. On June 18 alone, some 250,000 people got the jabs. Dr. Nguyen Thu Anh, country director of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research in Vietnam, said vaccination is the key solution for… Read full this story

