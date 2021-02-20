HDBank, a pioneer in Basel III implementation

HDBank has moved towards applying Basel III standards to its risk management after completing all three pillars of Basel II ahead of the deadline. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — After completing all three pillars of Basel II ahead of the deadline, HDBank has moved towards applying Basel III standards to its risk management. The HCM City-based lender (HoSE: HDB) has adopted two Basel III indexes, liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable fund ratio (NSFR), and the latter is at 150 per cent as against the prescribed minimum of 100 per cent. This demonstrates HDBank's pioneering position in meeting international standards along with a handful of other banks in Việt Nam. This is a continuation of the positive results from 2020 when the bank was also one of the first to announce the completion of all three pillars of Basel II in line with Circulars 41 and 13 from the State Bank of Vietnam. Since mid-2019, with the support of the world’s leading consulting firms, HDBank has implemented the adoption of Basel III, with priority given to liquidity risk management and market risk management. Basel III, a new international regulatory accord for governing banks' capital requirement… Read full this story

