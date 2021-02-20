HCMC to offer VND886-billion relief package for Covid-19 affected firms, workers The Saigon Times A street vendor in HCMC. HCMC will spend some VND886 billion in relief aid supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The HCMC People's Council approved to spend some VND886 billion in relief aid supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the second working day of the first sitting of the 10th-term municipal People's Council today, June 25. Beneficiaries of the relief package include quarantined people, frontline workers, furloughed employees, workers taking unpaid leave, freelance or uncontracted employees, social insurance holders, household businesses and traders at markets. Each Vietnamese person under quarantine will receive VND80,000 for meals per day for a period of six months. As many as 10,000 people will be entitled to the meal support, the local media reported. Besides, each of the 10,000 people who participate in the fight against Covid-19 will get VND120,000 for meals per day for 180 days. As for employees with unpaid leave or furloughed ones at firms, production facilities, private education centers, kindergartens and schools, each of the 80,000 people set to benefit from the relief aid will receive VND1.8 million. As… Read full this story

