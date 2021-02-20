HCMC to impose e-health declaration mandate starting tomorrow The Saigon Times Passengers make health declarations at the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi. All residents in HCMC are required to make electronic health declarations starting tomorrow, June 24 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – All residents in HCMC are required to make electronic health declarations starting tomorrow, June 24, to serve the fight against Covid-19, which is showing no signs of abating in the city. Duong Anh Duc, vice chairman of the municipal government, has sent a dispatch to departments, agencies, the authorities of Thu Duc City, and districts regarding the citywide electronic health declaration mandate. Duc said that HCMC had launched the "Electronic Health Declaration System" which can apply to all medical facilities in the city, aimed at facilitating contact tracing activities. To continue enhancing the effectiveness of the e-health declaration system in the anti-virus fight, the city asked all residents and those in business facilities, offices, industrial parks, export processing zones, hi-tech parks, factories, hospitals, medical centers, apartment buildings, schools, public transport hubs, shopping malls, supermarkets and wholesale markets to follow the e-health declaration mandate. The city's government tasked the authorities of Thu Duc City and districts with teaming up… Read full this story

