HCMC rolls out large-scale vaccination campaign today By Minh Duy A worker of FPT Software at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine – PHOTO: D.T HCMC this morning, June 19, started a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Saigon Hi-tech Park in Thu Duc City, with some 1,000 doses to be administered to workers at FPT Software and Nipro2 today. Speaking at the vaccination kickoff ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that HCMC is a key city in Vietnam, playing an important economic and political role in the country. However, the city is currently one of the largest coronavirus hotspots in the latest wave of Covid-19, so as soon as receiving some one million doses from Japan, the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control decided to allocate 836,000 doses to the city, he added. Deputy PM Binh said that as these doses only met part of the city's need, they would be given to the priority groups in line with the Government's Resolution 21 and those at high risk of infection, including employees at the export processing zones or industrial parks.

