HCMC pilots seaport fee collection The Saigon Times A view of the Cat Lai Giang Nam Terminal in HCMC's Thu Duc City. The Department of Transport has started piloting the collection of fees for using infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals in the city – PHOTO: THANH HA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport began piloting the collection of fees for using infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals in the city on June 15 before officially beginning the collection from July 1. Accordingly, the HCMC Inland Waterway Port Authority will use the pilot results to assess the security of the system, the local media reported. According to the fee collection plan, the collection will be conducted automatically. Fee payers will make declarations of their cargo on the customs agencies' e-customs clearance systems and then fill in the customs declaration number in the system of the HCMC Inland Waterway Port Authority. The fees will be publicized to payers and they can use the payment services of commercial banks or e-wallets to pay them. The fee revenue, after deducting the fee collection costs, will be submitted to the city budget. The municipal Department of Finance will coordinate… Read full this story
