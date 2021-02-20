HCMC fines 42 gamers, owner of Internet shop VND96 million The Saigon Times The owner of an Internet shop in Thu Duc City and 42 gamers are taken to Phuoc Long B Ward Administration Office and punished for violating Covid-19 safety regulations – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The government of Phuoc Long B Ward in Thu Duc City in HCMC today, June 17, imposed a fine of VND96 million on the owner of an Internet shop and 42 online gamers as they violated Covid-19 safety regulations. The Internet shop was found operating illegally while the city is trying to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, the local media reported. Earlier at 10.30 p.m. on June 14, the ward police launched an unannounced inspection into the Internet shop and found it had closed the door and turned off the lights, but was still serving 42 young gamers. The samples of the 42 gamers and the owner of the shop were taken for drug and Covid-19 testing. Among the 42 gamers, 41 were fined VND2 million each in line with Decree 117 on the sanctioning of administrative violations in the health sector, while another who was under 16 years of age was only… Read full this story
