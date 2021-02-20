HCMC allowed to close down wet markets to suppress coronavirus The Saigon Times Fruits being sold at the Thu Duc Agro Market before the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy Minister Truong Hoa Binh has given the green light to HCMC's plan of closing down wet markets in an attempt to curtail the spread of Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has given the green light to HCMC's plan of closing down wet markets in an attempt to curtail the spread of Covid-19, as the pandemic is breaking out on a large scale citywide, with many infection clusters found at wet markets. Speaking at an online Covid-19-related meeting on June 25, Deputy PM Binh said that 68% of Covid-19 patients were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms, but the authorities must stay alert as some countries have faced a Covid-19 resurgence even after vaccinating two thirds of their population. In HCMC where the disease has spread rapidly, more drastic anti-virus measures should be taken to combat the disease, Binh added. "If the city fails to bring the disease under control, it would spread to the neighboring provinces. I approve of the plan to shut down wet markets; delivery… Read full this story

