HCM City’s new master plan places quality of life as priority

A view of Thủ Thiêm new urban area in the new Thủ Đức City. Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said the city’s newly adjusted master plan must give priority to residents' interests. Photo vietnam-briefing.com HCM CITY — The newly adjusted master plan for HCM City must ensure that its residents' interests are a top priority, Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of HCM City Party Committee, has said. Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, Nên said: "The adjustments to the master plan by 2040 must focus on people's quality of life. "A number of urban plans that have been approved but haven't been implemented for many years due to lack of feasibility are seriously affecting the legitimate interests of the people." He added: "The city must think carefully about the feasibility of plans to ensure that they will not be postponed for so many years." For example, a number of urban planning projects have been delayed for 30 years or more, mostly because of a lack of city funds and site-clearance and compensation problems, requiring a large amount of money. The delays have seriously affected the interests of the people, according to Nên. Trần Hoàng Quân, director of the Department of Construction, said the city should also increase residential land… Read full this story

