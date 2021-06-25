HCM City vaccinates 404,700 people in less than a week, targets 800,000 by end of Saturday

People in HCM City get vaccinated at the Phú Thọ Sport Stadium in District 11 on June 25. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — In HCM City, 404,700 people got immunised in the fourth phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on June 19, according to its Department of Health. Screening before vaccination found that 40,412 people had high blood pressure and other health conditions, meaning they could not get the shot. They will be checked again at hospitals before being given the vaccine. The Ministry of Health will provide more vaccines to the city. The city would seek its own sources for 15 million doses this year, Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, the department head, told a press meeting on Friday. The city would ensure there are enough vaccines for everyone, he added. It plans to speed up vaccination to administer 800,000 doses by the end of Saturday as scheduled, he said. Explaining the slow start to the campaign in earlier this week, Bỉnh said this is the first time vaccination sites have been set up across many industrial zones and other sites in the city and there have been stumbles in coordination between various bodies involved in the… Read full this story

