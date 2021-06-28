HCM City to test 5 million people for COVID

HCM City is set to take samples from five million people to test for COVID-19 by July 5. VNA/VNS.Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — HCM City aims to take samples from five million people by July 5 for COVID-19 screening as more and more people are found to be infected thanks to screening at hospitals, according to its People's Committee. The task began in residential areas, industrial parks, export processing zones, and hi-tech parks on June 26. Districts 8, Bình Tân, Tân Phú, Hóc Môn, and Bình Chánh, which have a large number of patients, are first on the radar. People in Thủ Đức city and other districts will have samples taken from July 1. According to the People's Committee, the screening will help detect infections in time and prevent further spread. Also, through the screening, the city could evaluate the risk level in the community and take preventive measures, it said. The Department of Education and Training has suggested that the city should allow all candidates to sit the upcoming national high school graduation examination starting on July 2. Teachers and invigilators supervising it should also be tested, it said. There will be 88,774 candidates at 155 venues, and… Read full this story

