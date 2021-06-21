A video commercial posted on YouTube by an artist advertising an uncertified product. Many artists have been criticised recently for advertising products with questionable quality. HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has ordered agencies and arts and literature associations to tighten the management and inspection of literature and arts activities. The city Department of Culture and Sports and Department of Information and Communications was asked to strengthen education and communications about legal regulations related to the performing arts, advertising and cybersecurity to individuals and organisations engaged in literature and the arts. Organisations involved in the management of literature and arts activities were asked to propose measures about appropriate management of online performances. The HCM City Union of Literature and Arts Associations and associations in literature and performing arts were asked to encourage their member artists, actors and actresses to embrace positive social behaviour and support for communities, and manage their presence in public appropriately. The inspection and oversight of individuals and organisations engaged in the performing arts and advertising industries would be tightened and strict fines imposed on violators, city authorities said. — VNS

HCM City tightens management of literature and art activities have 261 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.