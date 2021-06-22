26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses Doctors bring Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention role model to UN peacekeeping mission COVID-19 National vaccination campaign: safety first A temperature screening system that also reminds people to put on masks outside an office building in HCM City. Technology businesses in HCM City have been coming up with numerous solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. – Photo baodautu.vn HCM CITY — Technology businesses in HCM City have been developing solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic, with systems that measure temperature automatically, monitor gatherings and remind people to wear masks. Homa Techs Inc., a start-up that specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things, has developed a smart camera system for buildings to look out for large gatherings and issue warnings. AI is used for face identification and head count. Nguyễn Đức Long, general director of Homa, said the system could be installed easily and is suitable for various types of buildings. Users can control its many utility functions with a single smartphone app, he added. Quang Trung Software City Development Co., Ltd. (QTSC) has worked with software… Read full this story

HCM City tech businesses develop solutions to combat COVID have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.