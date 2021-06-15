HCM City seeks Govt permission for companies to buy, vaccinate workers against COVID

Travel enterprises support Government’s vaccine efforts HCM City to spend $3.3m to support small traders at traditional markets affected by pandemic HCM City tightens COVID prevention measures at traditional markets after finding 3 cases UNICEF welcomes Việt Nam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund Hospitals tighten COVID preventive measures after 55 staff test positive after receiving 2 vaccine doses Health workers at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases get vaccinated on March 8. VNA/VNS.Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY— HCM City has sought approval from the Government's for enterprises to enter into direct negotiations to buy COVID-19 vaccines on the international market. According to the city People's Committee, there is an urgent need for vaccinating more than 70 per cent of the population to help achieve herd immunity. After the Ministry of Health allows imports of vaccines and confirms their quality, enterprises should be allowed to vaccinate their employees. Explaining the reasons for these petitions, the People's Committee said there had been an increase in COVID incidence and an appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK and India that spread more rapidly than earlier ones. The city had more than 7.2 million of people aged above 18 and 1.6 million workers… Read full this story

