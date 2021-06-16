HCM City’s COVID-19 cases top 1,000 on Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister dismisses new variant rumour

Notice says the HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases is stopping people from visiting patients after confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported there. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HÀ NỘI — A further 423 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, comprising 414 domestic and nine imported ones, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the locally transmitted infections, Bắc Giang logged 279 cases, HCM City 99, Bắc Ninh 27, Hà Tĩnh four, Nghệ An three, Hà Nam one and Bắc Kạn one. With 414 domestic cases, Wednesday saw the second highest daily increase. May 25 with 444 cases remains the day with the highest number of new locally-transmitted cases since April 27, marking the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Việt Nam. The number of confirmed cases in HCM City in the fourth wave on Wednesday topped 1,000, after the city recorded 99 cases today, the highest number since the pandemic began earlier last year Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn, who is leading the ministry's special task force to support HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control on Wednesday dismissed information that the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the city is due to a new variant of coronavirus. Sơn said that the ministry verified… Read full this story

