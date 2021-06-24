HCM City makes online health declaration mandatory at public sites

A student volunteer sprays a disinfectant in an alley in HCM City's Tân Bình District on June 22. VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY — Everyone entering commercial establishments, work sites and other public sites in HCM City are required to fill 'Hệ thống khai báo y tế điện tử' (electronic health declaration system) starting on Thursday. According to the city People's Committee, work sites include offices, industrial parks, export processing zones, hi-tech parks, and factories. Public sites include health facilities, apartment towers, educational establishments, train and bus stations, supermarkets, traditional markets, commercial centres, wholesale markets, and stores selling essential goods and services. It has instructed Thủ Đức city and districts to co-operate with the Department of Health and other relevant agencies to monitor implementation. The Department of Information and Communications has been instructed to guide other agencies and local authorities in the use of the electronic health declaration system and ensure its security. It has stepped up communication about the online health declaration and encourage the public to instal it on their phones. The software is being used at all health facilities in the city to enable suspected cases be more rapidly traced than through the use of paper forms…. Read full this story

