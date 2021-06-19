HCM City lacks land for cemeteries

About 7.5ha of land in Đa Phước Cemetery in Bình Chánh District are covered in graves. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY – The amount of land for cemeteries in HCM City is shrinking and authorities have been asked to draw up plans for future needs. "My son died from cancer in January 2021. Burial costs were too high and it was not easy to find a cemetery in HCM City. So I decided to cremate. Since six temples nearby my house refused to store my son's ashes, we had to go to District 8 to do so," Nguyễn Một, a resident of Hiệp Bình Chánh Ward in Thủ Đức City told Người Lao Động (The Labourer) newspaper. Phối Ngọc Thành, owner of Công Thọ Phúc's funeral service in District 5, said that Bình Hưng Hoà Cemetery in Bình Tân District was once the largest cemetery in HCM City with a scale of more than 100,000 graves. However, it has temporarily stopped burials as authorities are carrying out relocation and clearance of some graves. Đa Phước Cemetery in Bình Chánh District is currently considered the largest cemetery in HCM City at 67 hectares wide. Existing graves cover 7.5 hectares of the area. "Compared to private cemeteries with land plots and construction services priced at… Read full this story

