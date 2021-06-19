About 7.5ha of land in Đa Phước Cemetery in Bình Chánh District are covered in graves. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY – The amount of land for cemeteries in HCM City is shrinking and authorities have been asked to draw up plans for future needs. "My son died from cancer in January 2021. Burial costs were too high and it was not easy to find a cemetery in HCM City. So I decided to cremate. Since six temples nearby my house refused to store my son's ashes, we had to go to District 8 to do so," Nguyễn Một, a resident of Hiệp Bình Chánh Ward in Thủ Đức City told Người Lao Động (The Labourer) newspaper. Phối Ngọc Thành, owner of Công Thọ Phúc's funeral service in District 5, said that Bình Hưng Hoà Cemetery in Bình Tân District was once the largest cemetery in HCM City with a scale of more than 100,000 graves. However, it has temporarily stopped burials as authorities are carrying out relocation and clearance of some graves. Đa Phước Cemetery in Bình Chánh District is currently considered the largest cemetery in HCM City at 67 hectares wide. Existing graves cover 7.5 hectares of the area. "Compared to private cemeteries with land plots and construction services priced at… Read full this story
- HCM City cracks the whip to speed up public spending
- Manchester City win ugly at Everton and go top of the Premier League table
- Manchester City take the honours after Kepa Arrizabalaga antics overshadow otherwise drab League Cup final
- How Manchester City Leapfrogged Manchester United
- Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon vs. Mercedes-Benz G550 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Verdict
- Virginia developer gets hearing with City Council for his $10 billion 'Baltimore Renaissance' idea
- Comparison: 2010 Land Rover LR4 vs 2010 Lexus GX 460 vs 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450
- 2013 Land Rover LR2 First Drive
- That Time A Boeing 767 Crash Landed On A Race Track
HCM City lacks land for cemeteries have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.