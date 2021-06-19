HCM City kicks off largest ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The largest ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign with 786,000 doses distributed to Ho Chi Minh City kicked off on June 19. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh inspects COVID-19 vaccination at FPT Software Co. Ltd. in HCM City (Photo: VNA) Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh praised tireless efforts of local officials and people in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially unanimous cooperation of local residents with the municipal authorities to effectively cope with the health crisis. He requested local residents to continue strictly following with pandemic prevention and control measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially the 5K message, comprising khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations). Although the supply of vaccines is limited, the State and Government are making every effort so that people can have access to vaccines as soon as possible, especially in high-risk areas, he affirmed. Ho Chi Minh City is currently a hotspot in the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, so the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control decided to immediately allocate 786,000 doses out of 1 million doses of vaccine donated by Japan to the city…. Read full this story

