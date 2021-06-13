Viêt Nam reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, one more death on Sunday Việt Nam approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Students to cool summer heat for frontline health workers Patients delay hospital visits due to fear of COVID-19 MARD seeks to boost consumption of farm produce The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases has been temporarily locked down. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases has immediately begun preventive activities after a new case of COVID-19 was detected there. The patient is an employee of the information technology department and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. The hospital urgently implemented a rapid screening protocol and put plans in action to quarantine and take samples from all medical staff. By Sunday morning, the hospital had completed RT-PCR tests for 887 employees and detected 53 positive cases for SARS-CoV-2. The hospital also tested all 88 patients in severe departments such as tetanus, encephalitis, HIV/AIDS and chronic liver disease units. All of these tests were negative. The 53 employees who are positive are currently quarantined and receiving treatment, with 52, who have been vaccinated, completely asymptomatic. HCM City on Sunday loosened social distancing in Gò Vấp District after… Read full this story

HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases quarantined have 247 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.