HCM City: five elevated roads proposed

During the last quarter of 2020, the HCM City Department of Transport sought for the municipal government's approval of five elevated road projects to be started in 2021. This is a bid to solve the nightmarish problems of traffic jams at the city's hotspots. The erection of elevated roads will definitely ease traffic jams in key traffic junctions in HCM City. This photo shows heavy traffic at the entrance of Tan Son Nhat airport – Photo: Thanh Hoa During a short interview with Tuoi Tre newspaper in late October, Dr. Vo Kim Cuong, former Deputy Chief Architect of HCM City, said the city's traffic infrastructure failed to meet its economic and population growth. In this context, argued the architect, the proposal of the construction of elevated roads was necessary and construction ought to be started soon. To ease traffic jams at key traffic hubs in HCM City, steel overpasses have been built. However, traffic jams lessened for a short time after these overpassed had been put into operation and became worse soon afterward. The transport authorities insisted that the only way out is to build elevated roads, reported Tuoi Tre. Priorities Of the five proposed elevated roads, the Department of Transport suggested that…

