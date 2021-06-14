HCM City extends social distancing measures until June 30

At a meeting with officials of 21 districts and Thu Duc city, Long said the order, imposed since May 31 following large outbreaks related to a Christian mission church and originally set to expire on June 15, would be extended for another two weeks (until midnight on June 30). Under the order, non-essential services and businesses in HCM City would continue to be halted, no gatherings of five or more in public outdoor areas are allowed, while people (especially 60 years old and above) are advised to stay home unless for essential purposes and should keep a distance of 2m during contact. Meanwhile, more restrictive measures – in which people are ordered to not go out unless for essential purposes – in Go Vap district and Thanh Loc Ward of District 12 will be eased from June 15. The measures were imposed on the two areas on May 31. According to Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the city Health Department said that, the city detected 821 COVID-19 cases in the community in 22 districts and Thu Duc city between May 18 and June 13, with Go Vap district recording the biggest number of cases at 115. Source: VNA
