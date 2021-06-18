Secondary students in HCM City take part in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) programme at the Children's Cultural House in District 1 in May. VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY — The 10th grade entrance examination has been postponed again in HCM City after the social distancing period was extended by 10 more days. It was originally scheduled on June 2-3, but the Department of Education and Training first decided to put it off until June 21-22 when the city announced a partial lockdown for two weeks on May 31. Speaking at an online meeting on June 14, Dương Trí Dũng, deputy head of the Department of Health, said there would be a further delay. The city has 702 students living in areas that were locked down or quarantined, and six students have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven teachers are also patients and 133 others came into direct contact with patients, and are dubbed F1, and 387 others came into contact with F1 people. Enrolment in kindergartens, 1st, 6th grades Last week Thủ Đức city and districts in the city announced schedules for accepting applications for admission to public kindergartens and first and sixth grades. Kindergartens in District 5,… Read full this story

HCM City delays 10th grade entrance examination again amid COVID woes have 248 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.