HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive

IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications 71-year-old woman becomes Việt Nam’s 62nd COVID-19 related death Recovered COVID-19 patient giving back to the community Technology leads the way in anti-COVID-19 strategy A worker at the Saigon High-tech Park in Thủ Đức City is vaccinated on June 19, the first day of the COVID vaccination drive in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — HCM City on June 19 began the fourth phase of its COVID vaccination drive at the Saigon High-tech Park in Thủ Đức City. It is being carried out at 1,000 sites until July 5. Workers at industrial parks and export processing zones are prioritised to ensure the smooth operation of supply chains, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn said. A representative of the Thủ Đức City Medical Centre said 400-500 workers at the Saigon High-tech Park would be vaccinated on the first day. A total of 836,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses out of the nearly one million doses donated by the Japanese Government to Việt Nam are being used. The city has deployed 1,032 medical teams with at least three medical workers each for the campaign. Children Hospital… Read full this story

