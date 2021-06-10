Having a world food tour while at home

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà Flowers During Hà Nội’s summer heat of up to 40 degrees Celsius and the current social distancing orders in place, shops and restaurants, tea houses and street-side coffee stalls have all switched to online ordering and delivery. Amusingly enough, someone even put up a sign at a barbershop that says ‘Closed, delivery only!’ For your family or your own daily needs, in terms of food, you can have anything delivered. Vietnamese families often buy a tray of assorted fragrant flowers to offer on their Buddha’s or ancestors’ altars. You can have them delivered by visiting 3up Garden site, and pick your own tray of flowers ranging from VNĐ120,000 – VNĐ150,000 per tray with choices of ylang-ylang, jasmine, magnolia alba, areca flowers, lotuses and ixora of different colours. If you don’t have a Buddhist or ancestor’s altar, having a fresh flower tray in your home is another way to give your space a fresh start to the day, which can last a day or more. Today many have learned about aromatherapy, which gives you a sense of relaxation and relief, a familiar scent that may bring you back to the past, memories of loved ones or your favourite experiences. The fragrance… Read full this story
