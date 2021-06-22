26-year-old man dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine Hà Tĩnh, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương re-open some businesses Doctors bring Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention role model to UN peacekeeping mission COVID-19 National vaccination campaign: safety first Vietnamese public support closing wildlife markets and ending deforestation Vân Nguyễn & Bảo Hoa HÀ NỘI — Citizens in the capital city say they are excited with the reopening of some services and hopeful for the slow recovery of businesses as indoor dining, drinking venues and barbershops got back to business yesterday. Life has become much more convenient for Hanoians who often eat out in the morning – something they’ve been unable to do for almost a month. The first thing the 79-year-old resident Đào Thị Linh, who lives in Điện Biên Phủ Ward did after a health check-up on Tuesday was to enjoy a bowl of noodles with chicken at a local restaurant in Tống Duy Tân Street. "I was coming back from a health check-up this morning and saw this restaurant open, how convenient for customers! In the last couples of weeks they were all closed, some mornings I craved a good breakfast but no restaurants were open," said Linh. A cafe in Hà Nội places… Read full this story

Hanoians hopeful of business recovery following new reopening have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.