Hanoi reviews implementation of search and collection of fallen soldiers’ remains

During the 2013-2020 period, the municipal steering board received, collected and gathered information about fallen soldiers; decoded symbols and unit names and extracted information about 3,835 fallen soldiers for their families, and organized burial ceremonies for 749 fallen soldiers. In addition, districts and towns are instructed to verify and compare information with the number of fallen soldiers who were initially buried in Hanoi. They were also directed to carry out DNA verification to identify those with insufficient information. In the coming time, the steering board should embrace Directive 24 of the Politburo; programs, plans and guidelines of the Steering Committee and the Office of National Steering Committee 515 on the implementation of the two projects in the 2021-2030 period. Meanwhile, it needs to renovate contents and forms of dissemination work; make recommendations to the city's Party Committee and the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to direct, support and apply information technology to the management and handling of information about fallen soldiers. Translated by Chung Anh

