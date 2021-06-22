Hải Dương greenlights three new industrial clusters

The Đại An Industrial Zone in Hải Dương Province. — Photo baodautu.vn HẢI DƯƠNG – The Hải Dương People’s Committee has approved the establishment of three new industrial clusters with a combined investment capital of more than VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$75 million). The Quang Trung, Thất Hùng and Bình Giang 1 industrial clusters are projected to cover a total area of ​​nearly 210ha. Financed by the Hà Nội-based Hyosung Vietnam Real Estate JSC, the 74.5ha Quang Trung Industrial Cluster in Quang Thành Commune has an investment capital of VNĐ515 billion and the 75ha Bình Giang 1 Industrial Cluster in Nhân Quyền Commune will cost VNĐ470 billion. Meanhwhile, the 60ha Thất Hùng Industrial Cluster in Thất Hùng Commune, will be developed by Nhà Việt HD Group JSC in Hải Dương City, with a total capital of more than VNĐ756 billion. The three industrial clusters aim to attract firms in several industries, including agricultural and food processing, handicrafts, mechanical engineering, consumer good production and supporting industries. It is expected that these zones will be finished within 36 months from the date of the investment decision. Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Phạm Xuân Thắng told a recent meeting that Hải Dương always stood side by side with businesses and would create the best possible conditions for investors in industrial zone infrastructure… Read full this story

