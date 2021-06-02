Hackers intensify phishing activities, targeting bank, e-wallet transactions

The demand for making transactions, payment and giving lucky money online has soared these days, giving hackers opportunities to increase their phishing activities. CyRadar’s monitoring system recently discovered two IP server addresses used to place phishing websites. CyRadar, a cyber security company, on February 3, 2021 released a warning about the two groups of hackers who specialize in carrying phishing that target users of 27 commercial banks and e-wallets. CyRadar’s Duong Thanh Hai said the company’s monitoring system recently discovered two IP server addresses used to place phishing websites. Since January 2021, 180 fake domain names have been found pointing to the two servers. The first malicious server cluster has the IP address “193[.]abc[.]xyz[.]41”, which has placed a lot of websites with the domain names forging Military Bank and Techcombank, such as mbtk-bank[.]com, mbho-bank[.]com, mbmaybank[.]com, techvncom-bank[.]com, vntechcombank[.]com, techcomvn-bank[.]com, and vn-techcombank[.]com. Meanwhile, the server cluster with the IP address “167[.]abc[.]xyz[.]51” targets many banks and e-wallets with the forged domain names such as hosomat2021[.]com, xacnhangiaodich165[.]com, giaisukien2021[.]com, tranggiaiviet2021[.]com, thutucvayvonvn[.]com, tracuutheonline[.]com, giaitang168[.]com, tinquathang2[.]com, traoquafb2022[.]com, hosovn2021[.]com, gamezingvn[.]com, hethongbank[.]com, yvtcvn[.]com, quanammoi2021[.]com, tinthuongthang2[.]com, inthuongthang2[.]com, traothu2021[.]com, giaitang2021[.]com, traoquaxe09[.]com, traoquaxe78[.]com, vtcpayvn[.]com, sukienxuan2021[.]com, trunggiai2021[.]com, xacminhgiaodich[.]com, xuan2021[.]com, mualegiai2021[.]com, legiaivang365[.]com, phanqua2021[.]com, and trianthang2[.]com. The forged domain names assume the names of 27… Read full this story

