Hackers intensify phishing activities, targeting bank, e-wallet transactions

The demand for making transactions, payment and giving lucky money online has soared these days, giving hackers opportunities to increase their phishing activities. CyRadar’s monitoring system recently discovered two IP server addresses used to place phishing websites. CyRadar, a cyber security company, on February 3, 2021 released a warning about the two groups of hackers who specialize in carrying phishing that target users of 27 commercial banks and e-wallets. CyRadar’s Duong Thanh Hai said the company’s monitoring system recently discovered two IP server addresses used to place phishing websites. Since January 2021, 180 fake domain names have been found pointing to the two servers. The first malicious server cluster has the IP address “193[.]abc[.]xyz[.]41”, which has placed a lot of websites with the domain names forging Military Bank and Techcombank, such as mbtk-bank[.]com, mbho-bank[.]com, mbmaybank[.]com, techvncom-bank[.]com, vntechcombank[.]com, techcomvn-bank[.]com, and vn-techcombank[.]com. Meanwhile, the server cluster with the IP address “167[.]abc[.]xyz[.]51” targets many banks and e-wallets with the forged domain names such as hosomat2021[.]com, xacnhangiaodich165[.]com, giaisukien2021[.]com, tranggiaiviet2021[.]com, thutucvayvonvn[.]com, tracuutheonline[.]com, giaitang168[.]com, tinquathang2[.]com, traoquafb2022[.]com, hosovn2021[.]com, gamezingvn[.]com, hethongbank[.]com, yvtcvn[.]com, quanammoi2021[.]com, tinthuongthang2[.]com, inthuongthang2[.]com, traothu2021[.]com, giaitang2021[.]com, traoquaxe09[.]com, traoquaxe78[.]com, vtcpayvn[.]com, sukienxuan2021[.]com, trunggiai2021[.]com, xacminhgiaodich[.]com, xuan2021[.]com, mualegiai2021[.]com, legiaivang365[.]com, phanqua2021[.]com, and trianthang2[.]com. The forged domain names assume the names of 27… Read full this story
- Facebook Messenger ‘Bug’ Let Hackers Eavesdrop on Their Target’s Phone
- North Korea's Lazarus hackers plan ‘phishing’ attack in India to steal COVID aid
- Phishing emails double in run up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday
- Hackers from North Korea and Russia are targeting Covid-19 vaccine research, Microsoft reveals
- Russian hackers are 'trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from the US through cyber attacks against medical organizations and universities,' security officials say
- Russian hacker group REvil claims massive attack on televangelist Kenneth Copeland - who responded to Biden victory with bizarre fake laugh - and threatens to release 1.2 terrabytes of 'sensitive' data if he refuses to pay their ransom
- HDFC Bank's entire payment stack goes down due to technical glitch, restored
- COVID-19 accelerates banking digitisation: seminar
- HDFC Bank suffers downtime on payments stack; cites outage at data centre
- Qatar Islamic Bank starts app-based direct remittance service to India
Hackers intensify phishing activities, targeting bank, e-wallet transactions have 378 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.