Hà Nội’s new People’s Council holds first meeting, elects leaders

Chairman of Hà Nội People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn addresses at the first meeting of Hà Nội's 16th People's Council for the term 2021-2026. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's People's Council for the 2021-2026 term had its first meeting on Wednesday and decided on the holders of the top positions for the city People's Council and People's Committee. At the meeting, the chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn was re-elected with votes from 92 out of 94 deputies present. Tuấn, born in 1966, from the northern province of Hải Dương, was first elected as the chairman of the Hà Nội People's Council in December 2020. Before, he was the vice-chairman of the council from April 2016. Between April 2014 and March 2016, he was vice-chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee. Before that, he was among the top leaders of Hà Nội Housing Development and Investment Corporation (HANDICO). Tuấn has a doctorate in economics and previously worked as a water resource engineer. Vice chairwoman of Hà Nội's 15th People's Council Phùng Thị Hồng Hà was also re-elected to her post, while Phạm Quý Tiên, the secretariat of Thạch Thất District's Party Committee, was also elected as vice-chairman.

