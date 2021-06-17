A pavilion at the first-ever livestream promoting products of Hà Nội's "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) programme was held early this month.— Photo courtesy of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has been supporting farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises to promote the consumption of farming products via modern distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy director of the department Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn said that, to expand the agricultural product market, the department has strengthened the connection between Hà Nội and other provinces and cities in consuming safe agricultural products. Of which, it has cooperated with Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade to support localities' trade promotion activities in the capital city to increase the consumption of agricultural and seafood products. "Besides that, the department has also organised direct connection activities among manufacturers – distributors – consumers in the city, and launched the website https://chonhaminh.gov.vn to promote connections on the e-commerce platform," Sơn said. "Hà Nội has also supported businesses in building and advertising their brands of agricultural products to promote consumption via supermarkets, food chains, restaurants, and hotels.” Specifically, the department has connected with supermarket chains, such as Central… Read full this story

Hà Nội promotes consumption of farming products amid COVID-19 have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.