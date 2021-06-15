Hà Nội CDC set to propose reopening of some non-essential services

A bia hơi (draught beer) and restaurant on Yên Lãng Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, closed on May 25, 2021, as the city’s authorities ordered a halt to operations of all cafes, in-person dining, hairdressing salons, and sports activities in public spaces. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — With COVID-19 outbreaks in the city under control, Hà Nội's health authorities are set to propose allowing the reopening of some non-essential services. Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday said that it would soon put forward a plan for Hà Nội People's Committee to consider regarding relaxation of restrictions and business closures in place to deal with the resurgence of the coronavirus since late April, Vietnam News Agency reports. According to Hà Nội CDC, eateries and restaurants, cafes, in-door hairdressing salons, small traditional markets (under the management of commune or authorities), and sports activities will be prioritised in the reopening roadmap, but all social distancing and other prevention measures will still be enforced at these venues. Karaoke venues, bars, discos, sidewalk cafes and iced tea shops will continue to be closed, however. Previously, during a COVID-19 meeting on June 10, Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chu… Read full this story
