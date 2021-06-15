Hà Nội approves housing development programme for 2021-2030

The apartment prices in some suburban districts of Hà Nội such as Hoài Đức and Gia Lâm have been pushed up to VNĐ30 million per sq.m. Photo cafeland.com HÀ NỘI – The Hà Nội People's Committee has approved the outline for the capital city's housing development programme for 2021-2030, with vision to 2040. Accordingly, the authorities will conduct surveys and assessments regarding the current situation of commercial housing, social housing, resettlement housing, official residence and private housing in urban and rural areas. It will set goals for housing development and make forecasts on the demand for housing among social welfare beneficiaries. The programme will identify local demand for houses and land areas to build different types of housing in the city and links between housing and urban development, among other things. Hà Nội hopes to build a system of suitable solutions to ensure sustainable, modern, and climate change-adaptive housing development, as a basis for the management and implementation of related projects, investment attraction, and the healthy growth of the real estate sector. Recently, in the report on residential real estate outlook 2021, the SSI experts said that the price trend of Hà Nội’s real estate in 2021 will continue thanks to enhancing… Read full this story

