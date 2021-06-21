Hà Nội allows re-opening of indoor eating and drinking venues, barbershops

A phở restaurant on Lò Đúc Street, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — With the COVID-19 situation under control in Hà Nội, municipal authorities have approved the reopening of indoor dining and drinking venues along with barbershops, effective from midnight tonight. In a document signed by Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng and issued late Monday, barbershops and indoor dining and drinking venues were allowed to resume operations, nearly a month after receiving closure orders. Capacity is capped at 50 per cent, no more than 20 customers can be in a venue at any time and venues are asked to set up barriers between tables and ensure a safe distance between customers. They must also close by 9pm. The owners of all venues must require customers to submit electronic health declarations during their time on the premises. Wine bars, pubs, and bia hơi venues are only allowed to sell orders for delivery. Inspections by local authorities will be conducted regularly to enforce the rules. The city ordered the closure of massage venues, cinemas, spas, gyms on May 5, bars and bia hơi outlets on May 11, and forbade all restaurants and barbershops… Read full this story

