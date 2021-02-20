French museum hosts exhibition on painter Mai Trung Thứ

The artwork Mère et Enfant, panier de fruits (Mother and Child, fruit basket) by Mai Trung Thứ. Photo courtesy of the exhibition HÀ NỘI The Ursulines Museum in France is currently exhibiting masterpieces by Vietnamese-French painter Mai Trung Thứ, the first retrospective ever in Macon City. The exhibition is running with the theme Écho d'un Vietnam Rêvé (Echo of a Dreamed Việt Nam) with support from the late artist's daughter Mai Lan Phương. The museum has brought together more than 140 original works by the artist including oils on canvas, silk paintings, sketches, photographs and lithographs. This is the first time a French museum has collected such a large amount of works of one of the leading painters of modern Vietnamese fine arts, allowing local viewers to discover a style imbued with poetry, where line and colour are used in scenes inspired by traditional Vietnamese life. The exhibition is held thanks to Michele Moyne-Charlet, art conservator and director of the museum. In 2017, she saw the artist's mural painting at Saint Pierre Church and she contacted the artist's daughter who lives in Grenoble City in the south of France. A painting by Mai Trung Thứ. Photo macon.fr Artist Thứ (1906-1980), born in… Read full this story

