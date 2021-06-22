A volunteer gives a meal to a police officer who is working at a lockdown area in Nghệ An Province. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Tý NGHỆ AN — It was late afternoon, the outdoor temperatures were recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in Vinh City, the northern province of Nghệ An. But the heat does not discourage people who work at COVID-19 checkpoints and quarantine zones in Vinh City because they always receive help from the community. At Tre Việt restaurant, Hà Huy Tập Ward, a group is busy preparing free meals to deliver to the frontline forces. The group of seven people come to the restaurant every day to cook delicious and nutritious meals for more than 130 people as Vinh City applied social distancing measures on Saturday due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. Nguyễn Đình Hòa, a volunteer in the group, said due to the heatwave and social distancing, people don’t want to go out. However, the frontline forces on duty at the checkpoints and quarantine areas must be on duty around the clock to ensure security and order and support people in the lockdown areas. “I decided to join the group with the desire to help fight… Read full this story

Free meals to support Nghệ An fronline forces have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.