France to help VN secure COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in a phone call on Monday with his French counterpart Jean Castex. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — France is to provide support to Việt Nam in its efforts to secure much needed COVID-19 vaccines, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính in a phone call on Monday. The two leaders said both countries value the France-Việt Nam strategic partnership and reiterated their commitment to further develop relations. The French PM said Việt Nam is among France's most important partners in the region and lauded the country for its success in the fight against the novel coronavirus so far. The two leaders agreed that Việt Nam and France should continue their close coordination at multilateral forums, particularly the UN, ASEM and the Francophonie while promoting ASEAN-France ties, especially now that France has become a development partner of ASEAN since 2020. The two leaders discussed measures to further boost trade, especially exports of Vietnamese agricultural products to France and how to remove the European Council's yellow card on Vietnamese seafood. In regards to the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea), the two State leaders highlighted co-operation on promoting sustainable development goals, adapting to climate change, protecting the environment,…

