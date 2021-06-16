France beat Germany as Ronaldo makes history in Portugal victory at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo now has a record 11 European Championship goals after his brace in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary. — AFP/VNA Photo PARIS — World champions France beat Germany in a blockbuster Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday, after Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top European Championship goal-scorer as holders Portugal started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest. In Munich, a 20th-minute Mats Hummels own goal proved enough for 2018 World Cup winners France to beat 2014 World Cup winners Germany in Group F. France deserved the win, with both Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema having second-half goals disallowed for tight offside calls while Adrien Rabiot also hit the post for Les Bleus. “I knew my players would be ready and they were up for the fight,” France coach Didier Deschamps told broadcaster M6. “It’s our first match, but this is a game that could have been a semi-final or a final and to take these three points in a group like this was important.” The win was savoured by a small band of French fans among the crowd in the Allianz Arena, which was limited to just 20 per cent of capacity because of Covid-19 restrictions. It was also enjoyed by fans back… Read full this story

