Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) welcomes his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has called on Singapore to open its markets to key export products of Việt Nam such as agricultural, forestry and fishery, textiles, and footwear products. He made the statement during a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Hà Nội on Monday. The Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs is visiting Việt Nam to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-Level Policy Dialogue from June 20 to 23. The guest spoke highly of Việt Nam's success in COVID-19 pandemic control and socio-economic recovery while praising Việt Nam for positive economic growth in 2020. The Singaporean diplomat said his country attaches importance to friendship and co-operation with Việt Nam. Singapore is ready to work with Việt Nam to get access to vaccine supply, advanced technology in tracing COVID-19 cases and testing as well as in promoting the working group on the mutual recognition of vaccine certification, Balakrishnan said. The officials spoke of the key roles of the two countries' foreign ministries in fostering bilateral ties in various sectors. They agreed to closely co-ordinate to promote… Read full this story

Foreign minister asks Singaporean counterpart for support with exports have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.