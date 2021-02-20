For Sanofi, environmental protection is part of business The Saigon Times Nguyen Thi Luong Phong (L), a representative of Sanofi Vietnam, donates VND1.3 billion to a representative of Vietnam Red Cross Society – PHOTO: SANOFI VIETNAM For a better life, apart from improving economic performance, Sanofi Vietnam has always attended to societal and environmental issues to create values for the community. By integrating corporate social responsibility (CSR) into the core of its operations, the drug firm has enacted numerous pro-society initiatives and environmental protection programs to change lives. "As a multinational pharmaceutical company and a drugmaker in Vietnam for over 60 years, Sanofi Vietnam is striving to fulfill its long-term commitment to social responsibility," says Emin Turan, country director of Sanofi Vietnam and Cambodia. "On the path to generating positive impacts on the society, the drugmaker has been mobilizing its capacity, ability and human resources to minimize environmental footprint of its production and business activities," Turan added. Reducing the environmental footprint In an effort to minimize negative impacts from raw materials and wastes on the health of people and the environment during its operations, Sanofi Vietnam is constantly redesigning and renewing its products and services to create a healthy society…. Read full this story

