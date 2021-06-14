Locals seek necessities at Co.opXtra Vạn Hạnh in HCM City’s District 10. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many food firms in HCM have been able to maintain stable prices for their products. The current difficulty is a “test” to assess how professional businesses are keeping the city’s food market stable. After the first week of social distancing in HCM City, Trương Chí Thiện, general director of Vĩnh Thành Đạt Food Joint Stock Company, said the prices of chicken and duck eggs had remained relatively low. Buying power has slowed down compared to last week, he said. Previously, due to the fear of the epidemic and implementation of social distancing, the consumption of fresh food, including poultry eggs, rose dramatically. At some markets in HCM City, the price of chicken eggs and duck eggs skyrocketed by VNĐ10,000 per pack of 10 eggs. "Businesses then immediately coordinated with supermarkets and food warehouses to replenish supply of food at the original price. Chicken eggs were sold at VNĐ26,000 per pack of 10 and duck eggs at VNĐ31,000 per pack. This set food prices at markets back to the normal state," Thiện said. According to poultry egg production and trading enterprises, the consumption of… Read full this story

Food firms in HCM City maintain stable prices amid latest COVID outbreak have 239 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.