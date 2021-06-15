First Vietnamese wildlife conservationist receives Goldman Environmental Prize

By Nguyễn Hằng Nguyễn Văn Thái (second, left), 39, director of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife during one of his trips to release pangolins into the wild. — Photo courtesy of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Văn Thái, 39, director of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, has become the first Vietnamese wildlife conservationist and the only Asian to receive the 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize – the world's most prestigious award for grassroots environmental activists. The prize honours grassroots environmental heroes from the world's six inhabited continental regions of Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands and Island Nations, North America, and South and Central America. The prize, worth US$200,000, recognises individuals for sustained and significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment, often at great personal risk. Thái was given the award at a virtual ceremony, which took place at 4pm (PDT) on Tuesday (June 15), for his contribution to rescuing 1,540 pangolins from the illegal wildlife trade between 2014 and 2020 and establishing Việt Nam's first anti-poaching team under the co-management of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife – a local non-governmental organisation and the Government since 2018. The team has destroyed 9,701 animal traps, dismantled 775 illegal camps, confiscated 78 guns and arrested 558 poachers between June 2018 and… Read full this story

