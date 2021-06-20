First gas pumped out of Sư Tử Trắng oil field in phase 2A

Representatives of PetroVietnam and PVEP celebrate the first flow of gas from Sư Tử Trắng oil field in phase 2A on Friday. — Photo nhandan.vn HÀ NỘI — The Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on Friday welcomed the first flow of gas from Sư Tử Trắng (White Lion) oil field in phase 2A. Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, a ceremony to mark the occasion was held online, marking the operation of the project 16 days ahead of schedule. Addressing the event, PetroVietnam’s General Director Lê Mạnh Hùng said Block 15-1 was the flagship in oil and gas exploitation activities in Việt Nam, bringing benefits to all involved parties, and contributing about US$10.4 billion to the State budget. PetroVietnam highly valued the efforts of Cửu Long Joint Operating Company and its partners to complete the drilling of the well on schedule, ensuring their commitments in the gas purchase and sale contract and field development plan, he said. Cửu Long JOC’s General Director Nguyễn Văn Quế attributed the success of the project to the efforts of the company and its partners, along with the maximum support from PetroVietnam, PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and relevant ministries. On behalf of foreign partners, President of Perenco Vietnam Gilles d’Argouges said this was… Read full this story

