First emergency treatment for UN staff member marks new milestone in Việt Nam-UN ties

Treatment of a seriously ill COVID-19 patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội. Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, at the request of the United Nations, has received and successfully treated a UN staff member who contracted COVID-19 while working in a regional country and was in critical condition. The patient was brought to Việt Nam by a plane run by the UN Emergency Chartered Medical Evacuation Services (MEDEVAC), according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After undergoing intensive treatment in a strict quarantine process, and thanks to expertise and dedicated care of Vietnamese doctors and nurses, the patient has fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. The UN staff member left Việt Nam on June 15 to come back to work. It was the first time Việt Nam has received and treated a patient as a UN staff member under the MEDEVAC mechanism, marking a new development step in the Việt Nam-UN comprehensive partnership. UN leaders and representatives at different levels appreciated and expressed their gratitude to Việt Nam's good will and spirit of international solidarity. They spoke highly of the Vietnamese health sector's professional capacity and contributions to the care… Read full this story

