FIFA supports Vietnam’s proposal to host Women’s World Cup

The Hanoitimes – Vietnamese President Nguyen Minh Triet has asked FIFA President Joseph Blatter to support Vietnam’s bid to host the U20 Women’s World Cup in 2012 or 2014. He made the proposal at his meeting in FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland o­n May 17. The Vietnamese President affirmed that Vietnam will meet requirements needed to host the event. President Triet hailed FIFA’s programmes and projects to help Vietnam develop professional football and expressed his gratitude to the FIFA President for his recent visits which he said greatly encouraged the Vietnamese Football Federation. For his part, the FIFA President praised the Vietnamese people’s love for football and said he hope that the country’s football league develop quickly to the attention paid to it by the Vietnamese government and people. In Zurich, President received leaders of Credit Suisse – o­ne of the world’s leading financial service companies – and attended a Vietnam-Switzerland business forum . President Triet thanked Blatter for his due attention to football development in Vietnam and hailed FIFA’s programmes designed to support the nation’s soccer development, especially professional football. Blatter, who had visited Vietnam for three times, said FIFA always creates favourable conditions, both technically and financially, for…

