Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that farmers will determine the success of digital transformation in Vietnam as they account for 60-70 percent of the country's population. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung On June 18, 2021, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan co-presided over an online conference on digital transformation in agriculture and rural development. VietNamNet would like to introduce Hung's speech made at the working session: With digital transformation, those who have lagged behind can speed up to surpass others, so digital transformation can help change the positions and ranks. And those who proceed first will have many opportunities. In digital transformation, the places and works where there are the biggest and longstanding difficulties, will be the easiest to succeed and see the biggest effects. It wi be easier to deal with big things than small things, and easier to solve difficult things than easy things. The obstacles to one organization's digital transformation lie in the heads of the organizations, not in employees, because employees and the subjects the organizations serve benefit from digital transformation.

