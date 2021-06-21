Fairfield by Marriott celebrates brands debut in Viet Nam

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong locates in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories — Photos courtesy of Fairfield by Marriott Fairfield by Marriott has celebrated the brand's entry into Viet Nam by opening the Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong in the southern province of Binh Duong. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 brands, the 181-room hotel is poised to become the destination of choice for travellers in the south. "The opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong marks the entry of Marriott Bonvoy's fifth brand into the fast-growing Viet Nam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travellers. We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Viet Nam in order to offer more options for travellers," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. Located in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is an ideal base for local entrepreneurs and international business travellers. Guests who are looking to explore… Read full this story
- JIA Group’s 3 chefs included in Top 100 in "The Best Chef Awards 2020" Reaffirms unrivalled brand value and excellence
- Brand New Pet-Friendly Amenities and Rooftop Lawn at Peak Galleria
- Zero-waste communities emerge in Hội An
- New TV show aims to give fresh perspective on gender role
- Ms.Jigger: Sophisticated cicchetti and narrative-led cocktails by Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants
- Immersive Fashion Experience, Heart of Cyberpunk Officially Launches
- Rise to Lead: ERA Realty Network Raises The Bar With Ambitious Expansion Plans Through Its Asia Pacific Network
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
- Vietnam wins three categories at World Tourism Awards 2020
Fairfield by Marriott celebrates brands debut in Viet Nam have 294 words, post on bizhub.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.