Fairfield by Marriott celebrates brands debut in Viet Nam

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong locates in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories — Photos courtesy of Fairfield by Marriott Fairfield by Marriott has celebrated the brand's entry into Viet Nam by opening the Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong in the southern province of Binh Duong. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 brands, the 181-room hotel is poised to become the destination of choice for travellers in the south. "The opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong marks the entry of Marriott Bonvoy's fifth brand into the fast-growing Viet Nam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travellers. We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Viet Nam in order to offer more options for travellers," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. Located in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is an ideal base for local entrepreneurs and international business travellers. Guests who are looking to explore…

